Austrian, Pakistani professors discuss cultural cooperation with the Imam Hussain Center in Islamabad

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Imam Hussain (A.S.) Cultural Center in Islamabad, one of the branches of the International Media Center affiliated with the Media Department of the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine, received an academic delegation consisting of professors from local and international universities, as part of efforts to strengthen cultural and scientific cooperation and enhance communication with global academic institutions.

Dr. Mohammad Askari, the center’s director, told the official website that “the Imam Hussain (A.S.) Cultural Center in Islamabad, a division of the International Media Center under the Media Department of the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine, welcomed an academic delegation that included professors from both local and international universities.”

He noted that the delegation included Prof. Dr. Stefan Hammer from Austria, accompanied by Mr. Bilal Khan from the University of Vienna – Austria, and Prof. Dr. Waqas Khan from Quaid-i-Azam University – Islamabad.

He explained that “the visit served as an opportunity to introduce the center’s mission and objectives. A detailed overview was presented to the delegation regarding the cultural and educational activities carried out by the center, in addition to highlighting the projects sponsored by the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine in Pakistan, particularly initiatives promoting religious coexistence, academic cooperation, and cultural dialogue among diverse communities.”

Members of the academic delegation expressed their appreciation for the center’s efforts, emphasizing the importance of its role in reinforcing values of mutual understanding and social harmony, and in building bridges between academic and religious institutions.

At the conclusion of the visit, the center presented a copy of the official Imam Hussain Holy Shrine guidebook to Prof. Dr. Stefan Hammer, in recognition of his academic contributions and in appreciation of his visit.

.....................

End/ 257