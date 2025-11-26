Pakistani President stresses support for Iran against Zionist regime

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari has reaffirmed his country’s “full solidarity” with Iran against what he described as “the Zionist regime's aggression."

Zardari made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Larijani in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Pointing to his recent meeting with President Masoud Pezeshkian in Islamabad, Zardari described the exchanges of visits between the two neighbors as evidence of an upward trend in bilateral relations.

Zardari thanked Iranian officials for their solidarity with Pakistan following the recent floods in the country, including the sending of humanitarian aid by the Iranian Red Crescent.

He added that cooperation between neighboring countries is essential and in the common interest of both nations, adding that Iran and Pakistan enjoy long-standing relations, which have roots in their shared history, faith, and culture.

The Pakistani President also thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for its continued support for the diplomatic process during the recent Pakistan-India war. In return, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s political and diplomatic support for Iran following the Israeli regime's aggression against Iran in June.

He also thanked Iran for its principled positions on Kashmir and Palestine, and welcomed progress in negotiations over the Iran–Pakistan gas pipeline project, calling it essential for regional energy security and economic stability.

The Pakistani Presidency's readout of the meeting also said that Zardari asked Larijni to convey his warm greetings to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Larijani, for his part, conveyed the greetings of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and President Pezeshkian to President Zardari. He also thanked Pakistan for its diplomatic and moral support during the 12-day Sacred Defense imposed by the Zionist regime in June.

The Iranian top security official further praised the “bravery and success” of Pakistan’s armed forces in recent events, emphasizing that “Pakistan’s victory is Iran’s victory.”

He added that following the Iranian president’s visit to Pakistan, several new directives were issued to grant preferential access for Pakistani goods to the Iranian market—steps that could help pave the way toward the shared goal of reaching 10 billion dollars in bilateral trade.

The two sides also discussed issues related to the regional and international situation, as well as security cooperation and the fight against terrorism.

......................

End/ 257