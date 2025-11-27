Palestinian Prisoners’ Club: Israeli occupation army detain 60 citizens during raid on Tubas

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation forces detained dozens of Palestinian residents on Wednesday during a military raid on Tubas governorate, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club reported.

In a statement, the Prisoners’ Club reported that the occupation forces have so far detained at least 60 citizens during the raid on Tubas, including the towns of Aqaba and Tammun and the village of Tayasir.

They also vandalized citizens’ property and the main water supply lines.

The Tubas governorate has been subjected to a wide-scale Israeli aggression since midnight, involving large units of Israeli forces, accompanied by heavy military bulldozers.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, the number of detainees from Tubas Governorate has risen to around 330 since the beginning of this year, amid an unprecedented surge in arrests carried out by Israeli forces alongside ongoing military operations in Jenin, Tulkarm, and other northern West Bank governorates.

.....................

End/ 257