33,000 Palestinian women, girls martyred in Israeli assaults in 2 years

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least 33,000 Palestinian women and girls have been killed in Israeli assaults in two years, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

This came in a statement issued by the ministry to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

The ministry said more than 12,500 women and 20,000 children have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since October 2023, citing figures by Gaza’s Government Media Office.

Israel commits “systematic crimes against Palestinian women, including genocide, extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, arbitrary and administrative detention, torture and sexual violence, home demolitions, land seizure, settler terrorism, starvation, and intimidation,” the ministry said.

It accused Israel of using advanced surveillance tools and technologies, including artificial intelligence and cyber spying, to target and terrorize the Palestinians, especially women.

The ministry emphasized “the urgent need to sustain international momentum to end the illegal Israeli colonial occupation, implement the two-state solution with the independence of the State of Palestine, and to safeguard the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination, independence, and the right of return without restrictions.”

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 70,000 people and injured nearly 171,000 others in a two-day war in Gaza that has also reduced much of the enclave to rubble.

......................

End/ 257