Israeli forces continue to kill civilians, block crucial aid as displaced families face harsh winter conditions in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: For the 46th consecutive day, the Israeli occupation army has continued to violate the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, where its forces persist in killing civilians and blocking the entry of sufficient and life-saving aid items.

Israeli forces reportedly killed one civilian today in Gaza and still refuse to allow in many vital supplies essential for the survival of displaced families, who are living in vulnerable tents and enduring harsh weather conditions nowadays.

On Tuesday morning, local media reported that one civilian was killed after being targeted by Israeli soldiers east of Khan Yunis, while the army continued to detonate and destroy what remained of residential buildings inside the so‑called yellow line in eastern Gaza.

The Israeli army also carried out aerial and artillery attacks on different areas of the coastal enclave today, while a child sustained injuries last night in an airstrike in western Khan Yunis, south of Gaza.

Meanwhile, heavy rains on Tuesday morning flooded dozens of tents sheltering displaced people in the Mawasi area of Khan Yunis.

Images showed dozens of displaced families’ tents flooded by rainwater in the Mawasi area of Khan Yunis. Rescue teams were dealing with many affected tents across the encampments after they were inundated in several locations.

The displacement zones turned into pools of water and mud, making movement inside the camps nearly impossible, while water seeped into many tents, threatening the health of families and the safety of their few personal belongings.

The cold weather has increased the suffering of children and elderly people in particular amid a severe shortage of blankets, winter clothing, and heating supplies, further compounding the dire humanitarian situation faced by hundreds of thousands of displaced families.

The torrential rain and chilling winds that have been sweeping through Gaza since Friday highlight the harsh reality that despite a ceasefire agreement that went into effect last month, life remains far from normal for the enclave’s two million people.



