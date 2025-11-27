Israeli forces detain Tamoun Mayor in sweeping West Bank raid

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli forces have detained Samir Bisharat, the mayor of Tamoun, during a large-scale raid in the Tubas Governorate, where troops sealed off the area and clashes erupted as part of a wider offensive across the occupied West Bank.

Governor Ahmed Asaad of Tubas and the Northern Jordan Valley confirmed that Israeli forces had cut off the entire governorate from the rest of the West Bank. Streets in Tubas were emptied and movement halted as the raid unfolded. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported treating 10 people who were severely beaten by Israeli forces—four of whom required hospitalization—and said it had transported 30 medical cases, including 20 dialysis patients and one deceased person, despite restrictions on ambulance access in Tubas and Tamoun since dawn.

The Israeli military, Shin Bet intelligence agency, and border police announced on 26 November the launch of a broad operation across the West Bank, describing it as an effort to “root out terror.”

.......................

End/ 257