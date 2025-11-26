Gaza Civil Defense recovers bodies of 14 Palestinians from rubble of house in Maghazi camp

AhlulBayt News Agency: Gaza Civil Defense announced Tuesday morning that its teams had recovered the remains of 14 Palestinians from Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza.

According to the Civil Defense, the victims were members of the Abu Hamda family. Their three-story home in the Birka Al-Waz area of Al-Maghazi was completely destroyed in an Israeli strike.

The bodies were transferred to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital’s forensic department for identification and the necessary procedures ahead of burial. Authorities noted that among the deceased are women and children.

The Civil Defense said it would continue searching for bodies still buried under the rubble, despite severe challenges and a lack of proper equipment.

End/ 257