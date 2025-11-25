Gaza Media Office: 90 Percent of Population Suffering Malnutrition

AhlulBayt News Agency: Gaza’s Government Media Office (GMO) reported that more than 90 percent of the population in the Gaza Strip is suffering from malnutrition, according to field data.

On Monday, GMO director Ismail al-Thawabta warned that “this health crisis is the direct outcome of Israel’s deliberate starvation policy, carried out by restricting the entry of essential aid into the Strip.”

Thawabta explained that the Israeli occupation army allows only 200 aid trucks into Gaza each day, far below the 600 trucks stipulated in the humanitarian protocol of the ceasefire agreement.

“What actually enters Gaza is less than one-third of what is required, which proves that hunger is being managed deliberately, gradually, and cumulatively,” Thawabta stated.

He further confirmed that the Israeli army prohibits dozens of vital food items from reaching Gaza, including red and white meat, eggs, dairy products, and other essentials for growth and health, thereby worsening the widespread malnutrition crisis among civilians.

Thawabta accused Israel of failing to comply with the ceasefire agreement reached on October 10, which requires the entry of 600 aid trucks per day.

