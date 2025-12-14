Review Underway for Proposed Educational and Sports Complex by Al-Ahad Islamic Center in Pennsylvania

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Al-Ahad Islamic Center in Pennsylvania has submitted a proposal to the township planning commission to develop an educational facility along with associated sports spaces.

According to the proposal, three parcels of land located within a low-density residential zoning area would be utilized for the construction of the educational complex.

Briefings presented to the commission indicate that the project includes a three-story educational building with a total floor area of approximately 28,235 square feet, to be built adjacent to a mosque of nearly 27,000 square feet, which has already received the necessary permits.

The planned private school would comprise 20 classrooms, including 12 elementary-level classrooms and eight middle school classrooms, and is designed to accommodate “several hundred students.”

Planning officials noted that, while the proposal is under consideration, concerns related to traffic flow and infrastructure capacity remain and will require supplementary studies and further review before any final decision is made.

