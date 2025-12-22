Concerns Raised Over Composition of New UK Parliamentary Group and Alleged Israeli Influence

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): As the British government launches a new investigation into what it terms “foreign interference,” the appointment of two political figures as co-chairs of a newly established parliamentary group has drawn widespread criticism, with opponents questioning the neutrality of the process.

According to reports, John Woodcock, a member of the House of Lords and former chair of Labour Friends of Israel, has been appointed co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Defence of Democracy. The group’s stated mission is aligned with the government’s own Defending Democracy Taskforce, which aims to protect the United Kingdom’s democratic system from threats posed by external interference.

Critics argue that Woodcock’s background, including his long record of advocacy for Israeli policies and links to certain economic lobbying networks, could cast doubt on the group’s independence and impartiality. He has previously served as an adviser on countering extremism and has taken hardline positions against pro-Palestinian activists.

Alongside Woodcock, Nick Timothy, a former adviser to ex–Prime Minister Theresa May, has been named as the group’s other co-chair. Timothy has also faced criticism for his media commentary and political stances, particularly on issues related to Israel and Palestine.

Opponents contend that the current composition of the parliamentary group risks reinforcing concerns that the investigation into “foreign interference” could be conducted selectively, potentially excluding certain actors or countries, including Israel, from scrutiny. This comes as the British government maintains that the initiative is intended to enhance transparency and safeguard democratic processes.

