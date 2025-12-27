Islamophobic Attack Targets Residential Home in North Belfast

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A residential property in north Belfast, Northern Ireland, was targeted in a suspected racist attack on Saturday, 27 December, with assailants damaging the building and scrawling Islamophobic slogans on its walls.

Images circulated from the scene show the house on Merivale Street with shattered and boarded-up windows. Islamophobic messages were written across the ground-floor windows and exterior walls.

Among the offensive slogans observed was the phrase “No Muslims accepted,” written over an image of the British flag. Other graffiti included messages such as “Local housing for local people only,” painted on the walls and windows of the property.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland stated that it has not yet received a formal report regarding the incident, but confirmed that preliminary inquiries into the act of vandalism are ongoing.

