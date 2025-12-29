Interfaith Dialogue Between Muslims, Christians in Bengaluru, India

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Coinciding with the birth anniversary of Jesus (a.s.), the Karnataka State Interfaith Dialogue Commission organized a program centered on Muslim–Christian dialogue at St. Mary’s Church in Bengaluru.

The event brought together members of Muslim and Christian communities, with organizers saying the initiative aimed to strengthen mutual understanding, respect, and cooperation between followers of the two faiths. Bishop Joseph Susainathan of Bengaluru, head of the Karnataka Interfaith Dialogue Commission, stressed the importance of sustained interfaith engagement for peace, noting that values such as peace, love, and compassion are shared by both Islam and Christianity.

During the program, prayers from both Islamic and Christian traditions were recited. In his remarks, Zafarul Hasan Ji referred to the status of Lady Mary (a.s.) and Jesus (a.s.) in Islamic teachings, highlighting core theological commonalities between the two religions.

At the conclusion of the event, Father Vinay Kumar, one of the organizers, expressed hope that similar interfaith dialogues would continue in the future, contributing to the promotion of peace and mutual understanding across the region.

