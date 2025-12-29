Islam Threat Exaggerated, Israel Fueling Islamophobia: Tucker Carlson

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Tucker Carlson, a former Fox News presenter, said in an interview that concerns over “radical Islam” in the United States are highly exaggerated, holding Israel and its supporters responsible for promoting fear of Muslims in American society.

Speaking to The American Conservative, Carlson said that over the past 24 years, he does not know a single person in the United States who has been harmed by “radical Islam.” Instead, he pointed to crises such as addiction, unemployment, drug abuse, and broader social problems affecting American youth, stressing that millions of Americans suffer and die as a result of these issues, not because of Muslims.

He also argued that certain online platforms pose a far greater threat than “radical Islam,” adding that such challenges have no connection to Islam itself. Carlson described the perception of Islam as a threat as a “lie” that does not align with the lived reality of most Americans.

The remarks were made in response to the results of an informal poll at a conference organized by Turning Point USA, where participants identified “radical Islam” as the greatest threat facing the country. Carlson, addressing the origins of such views, said they are promoted by the Israeli government and its network of supporters in the United States.

While Carlson had expressed critical views of Islam in earlier years, he has more recently described Islamophobia as “disgusting.”

