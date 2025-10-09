Rising Islamophobia in Texas as Republican Official Repeats Offensive Remarks Against Islam

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sid Miller, the Republican Agriculture Commissioner of Texas, has once again defended his Islamophobic social media post despite widespread condemnation. Last week, he shared an image on his official Facebook page depicting Islam as a snake coiled around a cowboy’s leg being slain with a knife labeled “solution.” The post sparked outrage among Texas Muslims.

The Texas branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) condemned the act as a blatant example of hate speech, emphasizing that Muslims are a constructive part of American society. Shaimaa Ziadan, Executive Director of CAIR-Texas, stated, “Stigmatizing minorities is the tool of weak politicians trying to escape accountability. Muslims are not a threat; we are doctors, educators, and servants of this community.”

Despite the backlash, Miller doubled down in a statement issued Tuesday, claiming he remained “steadfast in warning about the dangers of radical Islam in Texas.” He further accused CAIR of being a branch of the Muslim Brotherhood and a financial supporter of Hamas, calling for its dissolution, allegations that CAIR has categorically denied.

As Islamophobia continues to rise across the United States, CAIR reported more than 8,600 cases of anti-Muslim incidents and discriminatory behavior in 2024 alone. Analysts say inflammatory rhetoric from politicians like Miller, combined with recent actions by Texas authorities targeting Muslim housing projects, is fueling an atmosphere of hatred and mistrust toward Muslims in American society.

