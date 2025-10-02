UK Far-Right Network GB News Issues Apology to Islamic Relief Over False Terrorism Claims

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): British right-wing broadcaster GB News has issued a formal apology to Birmingham-based international charity Islamic Relief after broadcasting false allegations about the organization.

The claims were made on February 16 during a live segment of The Camilla Tominey Show, when a political analyst alleged that Islamic Relief had been banned in several countries for allegedly transferring funds to terrorist groups in the Middle East.

In a statement, GB News admitted, “We accept that the allegation of Islamic Relief financing terrorist groups was incorrect. The charity has emphasized that it neither supports nor promotes extremism and is purely a humanitarian organization. We apologize for this error and are pleased to set the record straight.”

The remarks sparked widespread backlash, with critics describing them as an attempt to undermine the credibility of an organization that operates humanitarian and relief programs in more than 40 countries.

An Islamic Relief spokesperson responded, “We have long been the target of coordinated campaigns aimed at discrediting our humanitarian work, but continuing to serve millions in need is the strongest answer to our detractors.”

Founded in 1984, Islamic Relief is one of the world’s largest humanitarian charities and works as an implementing partner of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the World Food Programme.

**************

End/ 345