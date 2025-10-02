Pakistani Scholars Condemn Nasim Haqqani’s Misrepresentation of Jihad

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Nasim Haqqani, an individual affiliated with the Afghan Taliban, has sparked widespread backlash in Pakistan after making provocative remarks that appeared to endorse violence and terrorism. By distorting the concept of jihad, he attempted to legitimize terrorist activities, an interpretation that stands in complete contradiction to the clear teachings of the Quran and Islamic tradition.

More than 1,800 Pakistani Muslim scholars, under the “Paigham-e-Pakistan” initiative, denounced Haqqani’s claims, comparing them to the extremist ideology of the Khawarij. They emphasized that the Quran states, “Whoever kills a person unjustly, it is as though he has killed all mankind” (Quran 5:32) and warned that exploiting religion to justify bloodshed constitutes a blatant betrayal of Islam.

Prominent figures, including Mufti Taqi Usmani, Maulana Abdullah Khalil, Mufti Tayyab Qureshi, and Tahir-ul-Qadri, strongly condemned Haqqani’s remarks. They stressed that terrorism is not only religiously forbidden but also a grave threat to the unity of the Islamic Ummah. The scholars underlined that the declaration of jihad is the sole prerogative of a legitimate Islamic government, and any rebellion against it contradicts Islamic teachings.

Sunni scholars and Islamic researchers further cautioned that Haqqani’s rhetoric distorts the image of Islam and fuels Islamophobia worldwide. They urged the Muslim community to decisively reject such extremist and misguided interpretations of jihad.

**************

End/ 345