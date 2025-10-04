Islamabad protesters reject U.S. Gaza plan, condemn Israeli assault on aid flotilla

AhlulBayt News Agency: Protesters in Islamabad gathered in Sector F6 to denounce Israel’s assault on the Gaza-bound Sumud aid flotilla and to reject Washington’s so-called Gaza peace plan, which they described as a “deception.”

The demonstration drew participants from diverse segments of society, all united in their condemnation of Israeli aggression and U.S. complicity. Chants in support of Palestine echoed through the streets, as speakers accused the United States of enabling Israeli violence through duplicitous policies.

The protest comes amid growing public outrage over the arrest of aid workers aboard the flotilla, including Pakistani nationals. Demonstrators emphasized their unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people and called for global rejection of the U.S. proposal, which they argued serves to legitimize occupation rather than end the bloodshed. One speaker declared that while the U.S. speaks of peace, it simultaneously signals the Israeli regime to continue its brutal campaign against Gaza.

The protest in Islamabad is part of a broader wave of resistance across Pakistan, with activists pledging to organize further demonstrations in major cities should the current policies persist. The message from the streets was clear: Pakistan stands with Palestine, and the people will not remain silent in the face of injustice.

