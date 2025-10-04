Pakistan Erupts in Nationwide Protests Against Israeli Attack on Gaza-Bound Humanitarian Flotilla

Supporters of the Palestinian resistance held protest demonstrations in several cities of Pakistan after Friday prayers, strongly condemning Israel’s violent and illegal attack on the international aid ship, the Samoud Flotilla. Protesters also raised their voices against the United States for supporting Israel’s crimes.

According to reports, large rallies were held across various cities in Pakistan against Israel’s illegal occupation and the arrest of the humanitarian aid ship's crew.

Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, Jamaat-e-Islami, Tanzeem Talaba Imamia, and Palestine Foundation organized rallies to show solidarity with the Samoud Flotilla and also announced further humanitarian aid for Gaza. These organizations strongly condemned Israeli aggression and the U.S. role in supporting it.

Speakers at the protests mentioned that Pakistani citizens were also among the crew members of the aid ships. They called on the Government of Pakistan to take immediate and serious action for the release of its citizens. Protesters also urged international organizations to take strong action against Israel’s human rights violations.

Pakistani political and religious leaders strongly criticized the silence of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Arab League, and other international institutions. They said that Palestine belongs only to the Palestinians, and any so-called peace plan led by the U.S. and Israel will not serve the interests of the people of Gaza or resolve the Palestinian issue.

Protesters raised powerful slogans such as “Death to America, Death to Israel” and expressed complete solidarity with the people of Gaza and the crew of the Samoud Flotilla.

Yesterday, Pakistan’s Prime Minister also acknowledged the presence of seven Pakistani citizens among the Samoud Flotilla crew who came under Israeli attack. He stated that the Government of Pakistan is fully committed to ensuring their safe return.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the participation of these Pakistani citizens, who tried to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, reflects the true feelings of the Pakistani people. He added that the government is praying for their safety and will make every possible effort for their secure return.

The President, Prime Minister, Senate and National Assembly Speakers, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have all condemned this illegal Israeli action and have called on the international community to take effective steps to stop Israeli aggression.