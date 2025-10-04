Gaza Municipality: 500,000 Civilians Trapped in Dire Conditions

AhlulBayt News Agency: Gaza Municipality announced that both international and local assessments estimate around 500,000 civilians—primarily children, women, and the elderly—are currently residing in Gaza City under extremely dire humanitarian conditions.

In a statement released on Friday, the municipality explained that these individuals are suffering from acute shortages of sufficient food, clean water, and basic healthcare, while simultaneously enduring relentless bombardment and widespread destruction.

The statement further noted that this crisis not only endangers lives but also inflicts severe psychological trauma—especially on children growing up in an environment of fear and violence, and on women who face compounded hardships in the absence of safety and protection.

It continued, “Today we raise our voices in an urgent humanitarian appeal to the free people of the world, to every living heart, and to humanitarian and international institutions: Stand with Gaza now. Work to protect civilians and provide their essential needs, food, water, medicine, and care.”

The municipality emphasized that Gaza’s cry is not merely about statistics, but about innocent lives seeking safety, a bite of food, a sip of water, and access to medicine. “Be their support. Do not leave them alone,” the statement concluded.

/129