Hamas accepts Trump’s plan to end Israeli war on Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: In order to end the war and ensure the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the Hamas Movement announced on Friday evening “its agreement to release all the Israeli captives, both living and dead, based on the US proposal.

In its statement, Hamas said it agreed “to release all Israeli prisoners, both living and dead, according to the exchange formula outlined in Trump’s proposal, provided the field conditions for the exchange are met.”

Hamas affirmed it was willing to immediately enter into negotiations through the mediators, namely, Qatar, Egypt and the US, to discuss details in this regard.

Hamas also said that it had submitted its response to US president Donald Trump’s plan following extensive consultations within its leadership institutions and with Palestinian factions and political forces, as well as with mediators and friends, aiming to reach a responsible and unified stance on the proposal.

Hamas expressed its appreciation for the Arab, Islamic, and international efforts, as well as those of the US president, which would lead to an end to the war on the Gaza Strip, the exchange of prisoners, and the immediate entry of humanitarian aid.

The Movement also highlighted its approval to transfer the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body composed of independent technocrats, based on national Palestinian consensus and supported by the Arab and Islamic countries.

It noted that the points mentioned in Trump’s proposal regarding the future of Gaza and the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights require a united Palestinian position and must be addressed in accordance with relevant international resolutions.

For their part, Egypt and Qatar have welcomed Hamas’s response to Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza, saying the Movement’s position reflected strong keenness on protecting the Palestinian people’s rights and their national constants.

In a statement on Friday evening, the Egyptian ministry of foreign affairs said that Hamas’s response “represents a positive step that can be built upon to achieve de-escalation and create a conducive environment for a comprehensive political settlement that would end the suffering of the Palestinian people and realize the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.”

The Egyptian foreign ministry called Hamas’s response a “positive development” that reflected “the keenness of all Palestinian factions to spare the blood of the Palestinian people.”

The foreign ministry underscored the need for all parties to uphold their responsibilities, particularly with regard to honoring the ceasefire agreement, facilitating the flow of humanitarian aid, and starting talks on the details and mechanisms to implement the agreement.

The ministry added that these steps are vital to ensure the return of displaced Palestinians to their areas and to initiate comprehensive reconstruction efforts.

It said Cairo would work with Arab states, the US and European countries to achieve a permanent ceasefire.

The spokesman for Qatar’s foreign ministry also said that Doha welcomed Hamas’s response to Trump’s Gaza plan, including the Movement’s readiness to release all the Israeli captives.

In a social media statement, spokesman Majed al-Ansari said Qatar affirmed its support for Trump’s call for an immediate ceasefire in the Strip to facilitate the safe release of the captives and “put an end to the bloodshed of Palestinians.”

He added that Doha started working with its partners in the mediation, Egypt and US, to continue discussions on the plan in order to ensure a path towards ending the war.

Trump, for his part, has responded to Hamas’s statement on social media, writing that “Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the hostages out safely and quickly.”

“Based on the statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting Peace. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the hostages out safely and quickly,” the US president wrote on his Truth Social account.

“Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought Peace in the Middle East,” he added.



/129