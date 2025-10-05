Hamas Denounces Netanyahu’s False Claims of Gaza De-Escalation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas has strongly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for falsely claiming he ordered a reduction in military operations in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian resistance movement issued a statement on Saturday, responding to reports that Netanyahu had allegedly instructed Israeli forces to stop offensive actions and limit themselves to defensive strikes across Gaza.

Hamas stated that the ongoing bombardment and massacres by Israeli forces reveal Netanyahu’s claims to be false and misleading.

The group further condemned the Israeli military’s continued attacks, which it said had recently killed at least 70 Palestinians in Gaza.

Hamas emphasized that the ongoing bloodshed contradicts the regime’s statements about scaling back operations against civilians.

Reports had earlier indicated that Netanyahu’s alleged order was linked to preparations for implementing the “first part” of a 20-point plan proposed by Donald Trump.

