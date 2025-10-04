Turkish President: Israel should stop all its attacks on Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Turkish President among other world leaders called on Israel to halt its military operations in Gaza.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described Hamas’s response as a “constructive and a significant step toward achieving lasting peace”, as he called on Israel to “immediately stop all its attacks,” Aljazeera reported.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry also said it welcomed Hamas’s statement, as well as its “readiness to release all hostages”. It also supported Trump’s call for Israel to immediately halt its attacks on Gaza.

Earlier today Donald Trump The US president too called on Israel to stop the bombing. "Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

