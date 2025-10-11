Erdogan welcomes Gaza ceasefire, vows continued support for Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, expressing hope that it would bring relief to Palestinians after years of suffering.

“I am deeply pleased that the Hamas-Israel talks held in Sharm el-Sheikh, to which Türkiye also contributed, have concluded with a ceasefire in Gaza,” Erdogan said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

According to Mehr, he noted that Ankara will closely monitor the implementation of the deal and continue to support the peace process.

Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to backing the creation of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as its capital.

“On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt greetings to my Palestinian brothers and sisters who have endured indescribable suffering for two years … and who, despite all the tragedies they have faced, have not compromised their honorable stance,” he said.

