Daughter of Resistance Martyr: Future of Palestine will be bright

AhlulBayt News Agency: An artistic and explanatory session titled “The Cradle, the Bastion of Resistance” was held by the Umm al-Zahra (S) delegation of the Hazrat Khadija (S) Seminary on the occasion of World Children’s Day and the anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation.

The program began with the recitation of the Holy Qur’an, followed by the collective recitation of the 14th supplication from Sahifa Sajjadiyah.

Addressing the event, Mrs. Farhat — the daughter of a martyred Hezbollah fighter — shared heartfelt memories of her father and the veterans of the Pager Attacks, commending their faith, courage, and devotion to the path of resistance.

She stressed that the steadfast people of Lebanon and Palestine continue to grow stronger in the face of Israeli pressure, asserting that “the future of Palestine will certainly be bright.”

......................

End/ 257