  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Iran

Daughter of Resistance Martyr: Future of Palestine will be bright

11 October 2025 - 10:18
News ID: 1737139
Source: Hawzah News
Daughter of Resistance Martyr: Future of Palestine will be bright

An artistic and explanatory session titled “The Cradle, the Bastion of Resistance” was held by the Umm al-Zahra (S) delegation of the Hazrat Khadija (S) Seminary on the occasion of World Children’s Day and the anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation.

AhlulBayt News Agency: An artistic and explanatory session titled “The Cradle, the Bastion of Resistance” was held by the Umm al-Zahra (S) delegation of the Hazrat Khadija (S) Seminary on the occasion of World Children’s Day and the anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation.

The program began with the recitation of the Holy Qur’an, followed by the collective recitation of the 14th supplication from Sahifa Sajjadiyah.

Addressing the event, Mrs. Farhat — the daughter of a martyred Hezbollah fighter — shared heartfelt memories of her father and the veterans of the Pager Attacks, commending their faith, courage, and devotion to the path of resistance.

She stressed that the steadfast people of Lebanon and Palestine continue to grow stronger in the face of Israeli pressure, asserting that “the future of Palestine will certainly be bright.”

......................
End/ 257

Tags

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha