Syed Jawad Naqvi: U.S. peace plans mask betrayal of Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Head of the Movement for the Awakening of the Nation of Mustafa, Hojatoleslam Syed Jawad Naqvi, says the United States cannot disguise its betrayal of the Palestinian cause with so-called peace initiatives.

Speaking at a massive rally in Lahore marking the International Day of Al-aqsa storm Operation, Syed Jawad Naqvi said the resilience of the Palestinian resistance over the past two years has exposed Israel’s crimes and inflicted a strategic defeat on the Zionist regime not only militarily, but also intellectually and politically.

He noted that Israel is now mired in a prolonged and costly conflict, facing military deadlock, economic collapse, and growing moral isolation.

Naqvi warned that Washington’s efforts to push “peace plans” through countries such as Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan are merely attempts to safeguard Israel’s interests and weaken the resistance.

He concluded that the Islamic Resistance Front today stands stronger than ever, drawing a clear line between truth and falsehood with the sacrifices of its martyrs.

