Pakistan PM Hails Gaza Ceasefire Agreement as Historic Step Toward Middle East Peace

In a statement shared on X, the Prime Minister praised the leadership of U.S. President Donald Trump for his role in facilitating dialogue and negotiations, highlighting his "unwavering commitment to world peace."

The Prime Minister also commended the "resolute and wise" leaders of Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye for their tireless efforts in brokering the deal. "Their contributions have been instrumental in reaching this pivotal moment," the statement read.

Expressing deep admiration for the resilience of the Palestinian people, the Prime Minister paid tribute to their endurance amid unprecedented suffering, emphasizing that such atrocities "should never, ever be repeated." The statement underscored the need to honor the sacrifices of Palestinians by ensuring a future of peace, security, and dignity in line with their aspirations and United Nations resolutions.

However, the Prime Minister voiced grave concern over recent provocations at Masjid Al Aqsa, strongly condemning actions by occupiers and illegal settlers. He urged the international community to hold those responsible accountable and prevent further escalations that could jeopardize the peace process. "The world must act to protect the sanctity of this historic agreement and support President Trump’s efforts to reduce tensions," he stated.

Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to working with international partners and brotherly nations to advance peace and dignity for the Palestinian people, in accordance with UN resolutions. The Prime Minister’s statement reflects Pakistan’s ongoing advocacy for a just and lasting resolution to the Palestinian issue, aligning with global efforts to foster stability in the region.