Qatar to Build Air Force Facility at U.S. Base in Idaho

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Pentagon has revealed plans for Qatar to construct and manage an air force facility within a U.S. Air Force base in Idaho, stating the initiative is intended to boost U.S.-backed military effectiveness.

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth made the announcement on Friday, standing alongside Qatari Defense Minister Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Hegseth explained that both nations had finalized a deal permitting the Qatari Emiri Air Force to build hangars and squadron infrastructure for its F-15QA fighter jets at Mountain Home Air Force Base, located about 80 kilometers southeast of Boise, Idaho’s capital.

He noted that the facility would accommodate Qatari F-15 aircraft and pilots, aiming to strengthen joint training, combat readiness, and operational coordination.

‘Not a foreign base’

Supporters of President Donald Trump quickly criticized the move.

Among them was far-right commentator Laura Loomer, who condemned the plan as “an abomination,” asserting that no foreign nation should operate a military base on American soil.

Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek dismissed the backlash, clarifying that the facility does not constitute a “foreign base.”

She emphasized that the initiative is part of a long-standing program to train allied forces, likening it to similar arrangements with Singapore and Germany, which also maintain military units at U.S. bases.

Some critics questioned the timing of the agreement, which came shortly after Qatar gifted a $400-million Boeing 747-8 aircraft that is now expected to serve as Air Force One.

U.S. officials, however, insisted that the deal was reached prior to the donation.

Last month, President Donald Trump signed an executive order guaranteeing the security of Qatar.

This followed Israeli airstrikes on Doha, which drew widespread international condemnation.

The Qatari monarchy criticized the U.S. for failing to alert them about the impending attacks, despite reportedly having prior knowledge of Israel’s plans.

/129