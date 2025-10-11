Hamas and Allies Hail Gaza’s Defiance, Urge Global Pressure on Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Palestinian resistance factions have unveiled the initial phase of a strategic plan to end what they describe as the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on Gaza. They praised the unwavering resilience and defiance of the people of Gaza, which they say thwarted Tel Aviv’s military objectives.

On Friday, Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine issued a joint statement.

This announcement followed a deal reached by Hamas through indirect talks with Israel, initiating the first step of a 20-point proposal introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

As part of the agreement, Hamas consented to release the remaining Israeli captives in Gaza and transfer administrative control of the territory to a Palestinian authority.

Known collectively as “The Three Powers,” the factions hailed the first phase as a “national victory” born from the “legendary perseverance” of the Palestinian people and their fighters.

‘Immortal lesson in defiance’

The statement commended the people of Gaza for preventing Israel from achieving its goals, such as occupying the entire Strip and displacing its residents.

Despite the loss of approximately 67,200 lives, Gazans “etched an eternal chapter of resistance and courage into Palestinian history,” the groups declared.

They emphasized that this resilience symbolizes the indomitable will of the Palestinian people and proves their strength surpasses any Zionist force of destruction.

The agreement, they added, is a pivotal move toward ending hostilities, securing the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and freeing Palestinian detainees held in Israeli prisons.

‘No foreign guardianship’

The factions reaffirmed their stance that Gaza’s governance must not fall under any foreign control.

They welcomed Arab and international contributions to rebuilding efforts, provided such aid respects Palestinian autonomy and rights.

Appreciating allies, intl. solidarity movement

The groups expressed gratitude to allies such as Iran, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq for their wartime support and sacrifices toward the liberation of Palestinian lands, including al-Quds.

They also acknowledged Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey for their mediation roles.

The factions urged these nations to pressure Israel to honor the agreement and highlighted the U.S.’s responsibility in ensuring Israel’s continued compliance.

They thanked the global solidarity movement that emerged during the conflict, which included widespread protests and aid flotillas attempting to break the blockade on Gaza.

‘Palestinian cause now universal’

According to the statement, this movement demonstrates that the Palestinian struggle has become a global moral and humanitarian concern.

In contrast, Israel is now seen as “a rogue entity,” increasingly isolated, and the groups called for this isolation to be intensified.

/129