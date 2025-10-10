Terrorism, public dissatisfaction, and online propaganda are part of the enemy’s plans to divide iran

The minister of intelligence says that terrorism, inciting public dissatisfaction, online propaganda, financial interference, provocation, distrust, labor protests, and sporadic unrest are among the enemy’s strategies to destabilize and divide Iran.

Speaking on Thursday in Hamedan Province, western Iran, Seyyed Esmaeil Khatib said that the use of media to shape and impose hostile narratives on public opinion is part of a hybrid war targeting Iranian society.

Khatib noted that enemies attempted to mobilize extremist groups such as Takfiris and ISIS from Syria toward southeastern Iran to carry out sabotage and assassinations but failed by divine grace.

He added that world powers tried to use advanced technology and military equipment to damage key Iranian defense centers and commanders but were unsuccessful.

He emphasized that divine support and the wise leadership of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution led to a major victory, countering plans to break Iran into smaller states. He credited Iran’s military strength and missile capabilities for this success.

Referring to instability within Israel, Khatib said that for the first time in its 70-year history, the Israeli regime is experiencing domestic insecurity, triggered by the Al-Aqsa Storm operation and continued by Hezbollah and Iran’s missile capabilities.

He described the enemy’s request for a ceasefire during the 12-day war as a sign of weakness and a major victory for the Iranian people and the Islamic Revolution.

Khatib also praised President Masoud Pezeshkian’s efforts to include various ethnic and religious groups in governance and criticized Western powers for their double standards on human rights, citing their role in conflicts across Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and Syria.

Additionally, he condemned the suppression of pro-Palestinian voices in Western countries.