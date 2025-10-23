Iran’s Intelligence Chief Rejects US Talks as Deceptive

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s intelligence minister has declared that the Islamic Republic holds deep mistrust toward any negotiations with the United States, asserting that such talks cannot guarantee Iran’s national interests.

Esmail Khatib, speaking in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, emphasized that Washington’s overtures for dialogue are merely a façade concealing its hostility toward the Iranian people.

He pointed to the extensive destabilization efforts by the United States, Israel, and other adversaries during the 12-day war in June, which he described as orchestrated aggression by Washington and Tel Aviv.

Khatib explained that this aggression was preceded by years of propaganda aimed at isolating Iran, turning global opinion against it, and undermining the Islamic Revolution.

He said the enemy forces employed a hybrid warfare strategy, integrating advanced Western technologies and military tactics to target Iran.

The minister added that prior to the war, adversaries conducted joint military drills, reactivated terrorist networks, and mobilized global media to spread Iranophobia and Shiaphobia.

He revealed that plans were made to dispatch Takfiri militants released from Syria and Afghanistan into Iran as part of the hostile campaign.

Khatib also stated that over 50 foreign intelligence agencies were involved in these operations against Iran.

He argued that similar aggression by Israel, backed by the U.S., in regions like Gaza and Lebanon, exposes the falsehood of the “peace through strength” narrative.

“The world now sees that ‘peace through strength’ is nothing but ‘submission through crime,’” he said.

Despite these threats, Khatib praised the strategic leadership of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the effective military response by Iran’s armed forces, and the national unity that thwarted the hybrid warfare.

