Father Martyred, Son Injured in Sectarian Shooting; Call for UN Probe into Systematic Violence Against Shi'ites in Syria

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Center for Documentation of Violations Against Shiites in Syria has strongly condemned the brutal crime committed by members of the so-called “General Security” in the Wadi al-Dhahab neighborhood of Homs. Armed assailants on a motorcycle opened fire on a father and his son—both followers of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them)—as they worked at a stall near the park opposite the Wadi al-Dhahab interchange.

The attack resulted in the martyrdom of Nasser Muhammad al-Issa, 56, who was shot in the face. His son, Fayez Nasser al-Issa, 25, was shot in the thigh and leg and remains in critical condition. Both were transferred to the Comprehensive Clinics Hospital in Homs for treatment.

This crime is a blatant violation of human rights and part of a broader pattern of sectarian targeting against Shiite and Alawite communities in Syria, especially in Homs. Shiite citizens are denied employment and subjected to humiliation, violence, and murder by elements linked to local security forces.

The Center affirms that such acts fall under international humanitarian law and qualify as crimes against humanity. It holds the so-called “General Security” and complicit security officials fully responsible for these violations.

The Center calls on:

• The United Nations and international human rights organizations to launch an urgent and transparent investigation into this crime and the ongoing attacks against Shiite and Alawite communities in Homs and other Syrian regions.

• Accountability and prosecution of those responsible, in accordance with international law.

The continuation of these sectarian attacks threatens civil peace and reveals the depth of systematic discrimination faced by followers of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) in Syria.



