  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Middle East

Gunmen attack passenger bus on Damascus–Suwayda Road, leaving casualties

29 October 2025 - 09:23
News ID: 1744078
Source: Abna24
Gunmen attack passenger bus on Damascus–Suwayda Road, leaving casualties

Local media in Syria reported on Tuesday that unknown gunmen opened fire on a passenger bus traveling along the Damascus–Suwayda Road, resulting in several casualties.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Local media in Syria reported on Tuesday that unknown gunmen opened fire on a passenger bus traveling along the Damascus–Suwayda Road, resulting in several casualties.

According to Al-Arabiya, two people were killed and two others injured in the attack. Syrian outlets said the wounded passengers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to Mehr, no group has yet claimed responsibility for the shooting, and details about the perpetrators remain unclear, the reports added.

....................
End/ 257

Tags

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha