Gunmen attack passenger bus on Damascus–Suwayda Road, leaving casualties

AhlulBayt News Agency: Local media in Syria reported on Tuesday that unknown gunmen opened fire on a passenger bus traveling along the Damascus–Suwayda Road, resulting in several casualties.
According to Al-Arabiya, two people were killed and two others injured in the attack. Syrian outlets said the wounded passengers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
According to Mehr, no group has yet claimed responsibility for the shooting, and details about the perpetrators remain unclear, the reports added.
