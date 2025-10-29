Gunmen attack passenger bus on Damascus–Suwayda Road, leaving casualties

AhlulBayt News Agency: Local media in Syria reported on Tuesday that unknown gunmen opened fire on a passenger bus traveling along the Damascus–Suwayda Road, resulting in several casualties.

According to Al-Arabiya, two people were killed and two others injured in the attack. Syrian outlets said the wounded passengers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to Mehr, no group has yet claimed responsibility for the shooting, and details about the perpetrators remain unclear, the reports added.

