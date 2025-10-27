Pakistan won’t Accept Two State Solution, Say Speakers at 'Support for Oppressed People of World and Kashmir' Conference

AhlulBayt News Agency: Under the banner of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Azad Kashmir, a “Support for the Oppressed People of the World and Kashmir” Conference and Convention was held. The event was attended by Allama Seyyed Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi, Vice Chairman of MWM Pakistan, as the chief guest.

The State Council meeting of Azad Kashmir was held at the Central Press Club Muzaffarabad, attended by representatives from all districts of the region.

Among the participants were Allama Seyyed Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi (Central Vice Chairman MWM Pakistan), Advocate Asif Raza (Central Secretary for Organizational Affairs), and Engineer Seyyed Zaheer Abbas Naqvi (Central Deputy Secretary General MWM Pakistan).

Later, the Support for the Oppressed of the World and Kashmir Conference took place at the Central Press Club. Leaders, political figures, and people from across Kashmir participated enthusiastically.

Speakers at the conference said that wherever there is oppression in the world, followers of Imam Hussain (A.S.) will always stand with the oppressed and oppose the oppressors, whoever they may be. They added that whether in Gaza, Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, Bahrain, or any other country, MWM openly supports all the oppressed.

They emphasized that stopping such oppression and finding solutions is only possible through international peace efforts, justice, and the recommendations of Muslim countries—otherwise, on the Day of Judgment, all will face the severe accountability of Allah Almighty.

While discussing the two-state solution, the participants completely rejected and strongly condemned it. They said that Pakistan and its people are proud to belong to a country that has never recognized Israel’s illegitimate existence and never will. They warned that if the people of Pakistan are ever forced to support Israel — which they called a “global evil” — there will be a strong public reaction.