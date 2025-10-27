Islamic Jihad rejects foreign trusteeship in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mohammad al-Hindi, deputy secretary general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, stated that any peacekeeping or stabilization force in Gaza must be authorized through a UN Security Council resolution, not based on the will of U.S. President Donald Trump.

In an interview on Sunday, al-Hindi expressed support for a UN-mandated force with a clearly defined and limited mandate, emphasizing that it should not be imposed unilaterally.

He clarified that such a force should be tasked with separating the conflicting parties and monitoring the ceasefire, similar to the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon, and not serve as a policing or occupying force in Gaza.

Al-Hindi stressed that the mandate must clearly outline the force’s responsibilities, duration, and area of operation, warning that current proposals appear to bypass these requirements.

He cautioned against foreign interference in Palestinian internal affairs, rejecting any form of external control under different labels.

Al-Hindi firmly opposed any foreign-imposed authority, whether labeled as a technocratic body, peace administration, or stabilization committee, stating that all such forms amount to foreign guardianship.

He specifically rejected the idea of Tony Blair or similar figures overseeing Gaza, likening it to a modern-day Balfour Declaration.

Al-Hindi reiterated that any governing committee must derive its legitimacy from existing Palestinian institutions, such as the presidency or relevant ministries, with mediators coordinating externally.

He dismissed the notion of a “peace council” led by Trump and Blair, calling it a form of foreign sovereignty.

He emphasized that any international body’s role should be limited to overseeing reconstruction funds and ensuring transparency, not administering Gaza.

Al-Hindi stated that the core issue is sovereignty, not the name or proposer of any initiative, and that authority must remain in Palestinian hands.

He accused Israel of manipulating the ceasefire agreement with Palestinian resistance factions, using stalling tactics and blackmail.

According to al-Hindi, Israel has failed to fulfill its obligations, including the delivery of aid and cessation of hostilities, and he urged mediators to hold Israel accountable.

He claimed that Israel is obstructing the retrieval of captives’ bodies while blaming the resistance for delays, despite the fact that living captives have already been returned.

Al-Hindi accused Israel of using the issue of bodies as a pretext to justify renewed military aggression against Gaza.

He also alleged that some of the bodies of returned Palestinian prisoners bore signs of execution.

“These are crimes that disgrace humanity,” he said, adding that mediators have been informed that the current situation cannot continue.

He further warned that Israel is reducing the agreed-upon aid and delaying the reopening of the Rafah crossing with Egypt, while continuing to violate the ceasefire.

“Israel occupies half of Gaza, keeps Rafah closed, and allows in only 15% of the agreed aid,” he said.

Al-Hindi noted that resistance factions have already agreed on key points, including prisoner exchanges, ending aggression, withdrawal or a withdrawal timeline, and the flow of humanitarian aid.

He clarified that Islamic Jihad and other factions support the idea that Gaza’s administration should fall under the Palestinian government’s authority.

He recalled that nearly ten months ago, they had proposed forming a technocratic committee by presidential decree from Mahmoud Abbas, with legal and administrative ties to the West Bank.

Al-Hindi blamed Israel for obstructing this plan, stating that it had explicitly rejected any arrangement involving the Palestinian Authority.

He reaffirmed that any solution for Gaza must reconnect it with the West Bank and the broader Palestinian national cause.

He said recent Cairo talks addressed governance in Gaza, its connection to the West Bank, the role and scope of international forces, and the issue of weapons.

Al-Hindi confirmed that the proposed technocratic committee would assume responsibility for Gaza’s internal affairs, including security and policing, replacing the current Hamas administration.

He stated that the resistance is ready to implement this arrangement immediately, but the ongoing siege of Gaza remains a major obstacle.

He concluded by emphasizing that reconstruction and governance require resources that Israel continues to block, and that mediators must help establish a viable solution.

Al-Hindi condemned Israel’s continued violations of the ceasefire since it came into effect in early October.

/129