Hamas warns of renewed conflict over Israel’s ceasefire breaches in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The spokesperson for the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has strongly condemned Israel’s ongoing violations of the Gaza ceasefire, warning that continued international silence could lead to renewed conflict in the region.

In an interview with Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, a London-based news outlet, Hazem Qassem said that dozens of Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks carried out after the ceasefire agreement was reached under international supervision.

According to IRNA, Qassem noted that Hamas remains in constant communication with mediators to document and report Israel’s breaches of the truce, cautioning that global inaction toward these violations risks triggering fresh confrontations.

He also accused Israel of deliberately obstructing the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, calling for the immediate and uninterrupted flow of assistance under the supervision of international organizations, including the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Referring to previous experiences, Qassem denounced the revival of the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) — an initiative he said was established by the United States and Israel — describing it as a “cover for crimes committed against the Palestinian people.”

Reaffirming Hamas’ adherence to the terms of the truce, Qassem stressed that the movement remains committed to the simultaneous release of all living prisoners as stipulated in the agreement. However, he accused Israel of using humanitarian aid as a form of “political blackmail” and continuing its policy of starvation against civilians.

Hamas had earlier accused the Tel Aviv regime of breaching the ceasefire just one day after it came into force on October 11, highlighting the fragility of the deal signed in Egypt in the presence of representatives from 20 countries.

