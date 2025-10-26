Gaza Reports 93 Deaths Since Ceasefire Began

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Gaza Health Ministry has reported that at least 93 Palestinians have been killed and 324 others wounded in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire began earlier this month in the besieged Gaza Strip.

In a statement released Saturday, the ministry said that over the past 48 hours, 19 fatalities and seven injuries from Israeli strikes were admitted to hospitals in Gaza.

The ministry also stated that the total death toll from Israel’s two-year war on Gaza has reached 68,519, with 170,382 people injured since October 7, 2023.

The ceasefire agreement, which took effect on October 10, was based on a phased plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. Its first phase included a prisoner exchange between Israeli captives and Palestinian detainees.

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, Israel has violated the ceasefire 80 times since it was implemented, targeting various areas and civilians.

In one incident, a Palestinian child was critically injured by Israeli gunfire in the northwest of Rafah, a city in southern Gaza.

Separately, two civilians were wounded when Israeli forces shelled a car in Bani Suhaila, located east of Khan Yunis.

On Friday, Israeli forces detonated homes southeast of Khan Yunis and launched artillery strikes on eastern Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

Two Palestinian brothers were killed in the Deir al-Balah strike, with Israeli forces claiming they had crossed the so-called “Yellow Line.”

These attacks occurred despite Israeli media reports that Washington has urged Tel Aviv to avoid escalation or punitive actions over Hamas’s alleged failure to return all the bodies of Israeli captives.

Hamas has stated that it has fulfilled its obligations by releasing all 20 living Israeli captives and nine deceased ones.

The group added that it has returned all remains currently recoverable, and locating the rest may require additional time and specialized equipment.

