International Ulema and Scholars Conference in Islamabad Delivers a Powerful Message of Muslim Unity

AhlulBayt News Agency: The conference brought together leading scholars, Sufi saints, and distinguished religious figures from all schools of thought, symbolizing harmony and brotherhood within the Muslim Ummah.

A high-level delegation from the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S.), led by Hujjat-ul-Islam Allama Ali Qar’awi, also attended the event as special guests.

The Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Mr. Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, was the chief guest. In his address, he said that Pakistan stands as a center of hope for the entire Muslim world, and its strength and progress lie in the unity of the Muslims.

Prominent personalities who participated in the conference included: Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi (Central Vice President, Shia Ulema Council), former Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq, Secretary-General of Milli Yakjehti Council Mr. Liaqat Baloch, Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology Allama Mufti Raghib Naeemi, Pir Mujtaba Farooq Gul Badshah (Custodian of Mohra Sharif, Rawalpindi), Allama Muhammad Ramzan Tauqeer, Dr. Tariq Saleem (President, Milli Yakjehti Council, North Punjab), Allama Sheikh Hasan Jafari, Allama Tanveer Alvi, and Allama Shifa Najafi, along with many other notable scholars and religious leaders from across different sects.

The scholars emphasized that Pakistan, as an Islamic and nuclear power, is a great blessing from Allah Almighty. The entire Muslim world takes pride in this nation. However, they lamented that in recent decades, sectarian and extremist elements have harmed the country’s stability, disturbed peace, and undermined religious harmony.

Speakers noted that scholars from all schools of thought have always played a key role in promoting unity and harmony. In the past, their collective efforts spread the message of peace and solidarity throughout the country.

They further said that the struggle for Pakistan’s independence was also the result of unity. If different religious and ideological groups not stood together at that time, the creation of Pakistan would not have been possible. Today, we must once again follow that same path of unity to face internal and external challenges with strength and resilience.

Addressing global issues, the speakers expressed deep concern over the ongoing oppression in Palestine, Gaza, and Kashmir. They stated that the strong response of Iran and Pakistan to the Zionist regime demonstrates that the enemies of Islam are weakening. The U.S. President and his allies, they said, are making futile attempts to protect the aggressors. These circumstances demand greater unity, awareness, and solidarity from the Muslim Ummah. Colonial powers, they warned, continue to plot against Muslims by creating division and weakness among them. Therefore, the Ummah must remain vigilant and united.

In his concluding remarks, Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, the Leader of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan, highlighted the importance of Muslim unity, national cohesion, and sectarian harmony, urging all Muslims to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood for the progress and stability of Pakistan and the wider Islamic world.