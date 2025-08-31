Pakistani Religious Leaders Call for Unity and Solidarity with Palestine During Prophet Muhammad’s Birth Anniversary Celebrations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Addressing a gathering, Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, a central leader of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM) and the vice president of the Muttahida Milli Yakjehti Council (MMYC) Balochistan, emphasized the importance of inter-Muslim harmony. He praised the council’s role in fostering unity among Islamic sects and standing in support of Palestinians amid Israeli aggression.

Allama Domki met with the provincial president of the Milli Yakjehti Council and Member of the Provincial Assembly, Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman Baloch, alongside other prominent religious figures including Allama Suhail Akbar Shirazi of MWM Balochistan, Jamaat-e-Islami’s provincial deputy emir Zahid Akhtar Baloch, and religious scholar Maulana Muhammad Arif Damar.

Reflecting on last year’s landmark “Al-Aqsa Storm” conference held in Quetta to mark October 7th—the day the conflict in Gaza escalated—Allama Domki proposed organizing another province-wide Palestine Solidarity Conference this year on the same date. The 2023 conference drew political and religious leaders from across Balochistan.

Commending Jamaat-e-Islami leader Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman for his recent long march advocating Balochistan’s rights, Domki expressed hope that both the federal and provincial governments, as well as state institutions, will take practical steps to address the province’s longstanding grievances.

“The resources of Balochistan must be used for the development and prosperity of its people,” he urged, emphasizing the need for justice and healing in a province long beset by marginalization.

Allama Suhail Akbar Shirazi announced that special programs marking the Week of Unity will be held in the towns of Hub and Dera Murad Jamali with the cooperation of MMYC’s member organizations.

Meanwhile, Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman confirmed the formation of a high-level committee following the long march for Balochistan's rights. He announced plans for a formal MMYC consultation session to finalize events for both the Unity Week and the October 7 Palestine Conference.

He welcomed the initiatives, stating, “Holding Eid Milad-un-Nabi and unity programs during the Week of Unity is a positive step. All member parties of the Milli Yakjehti Council will actively participate to ensure their success.”

The events are expected to send a strong message of sectarian harmony and political solidarity with oppressed communities, particularly the Palestinians, amid ongoing global tensions.