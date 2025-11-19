Shia Scholar: Unity between Sunni-Shia is vital nowadays

AhlulBayt News Agency: An important meeting of the District Council of Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Jafarabad was held under the supervision of the Working Committee Organizer, Allama Syed Zafar Abbas Shamsi, and Working Committee Member, Allama Sohail Akbar Shirazi. The President of Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Maktab-e-Ahlulbayt Balochistan, Allama Zulfiqar Ali Saeedi, specially attended the meeting, while unit leaders from Tehsil Rojhan, Tehsil Jhat Pat, and members of the district cabinet also participated actively.

On this occasion, the President of Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Maktab-e-Ahlulbayt Balochistan, Maulana Zulfiqar Ali Saeedi, said in his address that in the present situation, unity among Muslims is the most important and basic need of the Ummah.

He said that the challenges the Islamic world is facing today can only be overcome through mutual unity, respect for all sects, and joint efforts.

He further said that unity among Muslims is not just a slogan, but a need of the time and the only guarantee for the collective success of the Muslim Ummah.