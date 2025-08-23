Senior Pakistani Cleric Calls for Muslim Unity Amid Gaza Crisis and Domestic Flood Mismanagement

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a powerful address during a mourning assembly held at the revered Kamal Shah shrine, central leader of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan, Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, emphasized the exalted character and unmatched moral excellence of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He described the Prophet as the embodiment of divine ethics, patience, generosity, forbearance, courage, and unshakable commitment in the path of God. "The Prophet (PBUH) is the pinnacle of noble human character and a beacon of mercy for all humanity," said Domki.

Highlighting the legacy of Imam Hassan al-Mujtaba (AS), he said the grandson of the Prophet mirrored the Prophet’s character and appearance. Domki noted that Imam Hassan twice gave away all his belongings in the path of God and performed Hajj on foot 25 times despite having access to transportation. “His unparalleled generosity earned him the title ‘Karim Ahl al-Bayt’ — the noble of the family of Muhammad,” he said.

Turning to current global challenges, Allama Domki called the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) a symbol of unity for the entire Muslim Ummah. He stressed that the Islamic month of Rabi’ al-Awwal should be observed as a time for fostering intra-Muslim unity, especially in light of the ongoing atrocities in Gaza and Palestine.

“The brutal oppression unfolding in Gaza has touched the hearts of Muslims across the world,” he said. “Shia and Sunni must stand united to support the oppressed in Gaza and resist the crimes of the usurping Zionist regime and its backer, the United States.”

Addressing the dire situation within Pakistan, Domki condemned the government’s inadequate response to recent floods and heavy rains. “While rulers continue to lavishly spend billions on palatial renovations and luxurious lifestyles, there are no helicopters or sufficient relief arrangements for the drowning masses,” he lamented.

He urged the Pakistani public to step forward in solidarity to help their fellow citizens affected by natural disasters.

The mourning assembly also featured addresses from Allama Saif Ali Domki, district president of Majlis Ulema Maktab-e-Ahlul Bayt, and renowned scholar Maulana Noor Hassan, who echoed similar sentiments on unity, social justice, and religious values.