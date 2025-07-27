MWM leader urges Pakistan to ease border restrictions for Arbaeen pilgrims

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senior leader of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Pakistan, Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, has emphasized the spiritual and educational significance of mourning gatherings, describing them as religious institutions where the teachings of the Qur’an and the Prophet’s family are shared with people of all ages and backgrounds. He stated that these sacred assemblies promote truth, guidance, and justice, transcending sectarian divides.

Speaking at an annual mourning ceremony in Goth Ali Dost Khan Golato, Jacobabad, Allama Domki said, “Majalis-e-Aza are not limited to any sect; they are centers of divine wisdom where participants learn the values of humanity, truth, and righteousness inspired by the message of Hussain ibn Ali (A.S.).”

Highlighting the upcoming Arbaeen pilgrimage, he pointed out that millions of pilgrims travel to Karbala each year. He urged the governments of Pakistan, Iran, and Iraq to ensure timely visa issuance and efficient arrangements for pilgrims visiting the sacred shrines in Iran and Iraq.

Allama Domki expressed concern over the continued and unexplained closure of border crossings by Pakistan, which he said has caused significant hardship for both pilgrims and religious students. “Due to the unnecessary border shutdown, hundreds of students are missing out on their education,” he said, calling on the Pakistani government to immediately reopen the Taftan and Ramzan borders for pilgrims and students.

He further demanded that personnel deployed at border points should be individuals who demonstrate cooperation and respect towards pilgrims and refrain from discrimination or sectarian bias. “Pakistan, Iran, and Iraq must coordinate closely to provide timely visas, safe transport, and security arrangements for all pilgrims,” he said.

In a strong appeal, Allama Domki urged the Pakistani government to facilitate rather than hinder the religious journeys of its citizens. “Instead of making pilgrimage expensive and burdensome, the state should work to ease the process, so that pilgrims can fulfill their sacred duties in peace and safety,” he concluded.