86 members of Quranic convoy for 2025 Arbaeen named

AhlulBayt News Agency: The names of the members of this year’s Arbaeen Quranic Convoy were announced.

According to the Quranic Activities Workgroup of the Arbaeen Headquarters’ Cultural Committee, the delegation includes 73 Quran reciters, memorizers, and Tawasheeh singers from the Islamic Republic of Iran as well as 13 qaris from other countries.

This year’s convoy will operate under the title of Imam Reza (AS) Convoy, Seyed Mohammad Mojani, the head of the workgroup, said.

More than 400 Iranian Quranic activists had registered to be part of the convoy, from among whom 73 were selected, he noted.

According to the official the foreign qaris are from Afghanistan, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Lebanon, Syria, Tanzania, Uganda, the Comoros Islands, Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Senegal.

The members of the convoy will perform Quranic and religious programs at the holy sites, institutions, and Moukebs set up during Arbaeen, he noted.

Mojani hoped that Quranic programs will be held at a desirable and acceptable level in both quantitative and qualitative dimensions during the Arbaeen procession.

The Arbaeen mourning ceremony, which falls on August 14 this year, is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

It marks the 40th day after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Imam Hussein (AS).

Each year, a huge crowd of Shias flock to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located, to perform mourning rites.

The pilgrims, mainly from Iraq and Iran, travel long routes on foot to the holy city.

Iran also sends a Quranic convoy, known as the Noor Convoy, to Iraq during the Arbaeen procession.

The members of the convoy perform different Quranic and religious programs, including recitation of the Quran, Adhan (call to prayers), and Tawasheeh, on the road between Najaf and Karbala and elsewhere during the Arbaeen march.

