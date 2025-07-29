Iraq finalizes security plan for Arbaeen pilgrimage to Karbala

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraqi security officials announced new details of the country’s preparations to ensure the security and well-being of Arbaeen pilgrims.

Lieutenant General Walid Khalifa al-Tamimi, commander of the Baghdad Operations, said on Monday that the plan for the Arbaeen pilgrimage includes coordinating and organizing the pilgrims’ routes to the holy city of Karbala and ensuring their security.

He added that intelligence efforts covering the routes of pilgrim movement, as well as providing medical and administrative services, coordinating the activities of Moukebs (service stations) and organizing them, and distributing them regularly are also on the agenda.

This plan will be implemented from Friday, August 1 and the units will enter a state of alertness and readiness from Monday, August 4, he noted.

Al-Tamimi noted that trucks and bicycles will be allowed to travel only on roads that are not on the pilgrims’ route.

Meanwhile, the Karbala Operations Command announced in a statement that in order to carry out preventive operations to ensure the security of the Arbaeen procession, the commando brigade and its units, in joint coordination with the Special Forces Division, conducted an intensive reconnaissance operation in the western sector, including the areas where the commando brigade is stationed and the outskirts of Lake Razazeh.

These measures are aimed at ensuring the protection of pilgrims arriving in Karbala before the Arbaeen ceremony and ensuring the security of pilgrims’ routes, within the framework of a comprehensive and integrated security plan, it added.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 14.

