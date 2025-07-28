Pakistan’s Ban on Road Travel for Arbaeen Pilgrims Sparks Outrage

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Pakistani government’s decision to ban overland travel for Arbaeen pilgrims to Iran and Iraq has triggered strong condemnation from political and religious circles. Citing security concerns in the Balochistan border region, authorities have closed land routes and restricted access solely to special flights arranged by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi defended the decision, stating it was made in consultation with the Foreign Ministry, Balochistan authorities, and security agencies. However, critics argue the move is discriminatory and burdensome for low-income citizens.

The opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), sharply criticized the ban. PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram said the restriction deprives ordinary people of their religious rights. “This decision contradicts the principles of social justice.

Why should poor citizens be barred from pilgrimage due to the state's inability to ensure security?” he asked.

Central leader of Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen (MWM), Nasir Abbas Shirazi, has strongly criticized the decision

“The ban is an attempt to stop the people from performing the pilgrimage, which will never be accepted.”

“The government should have provided free ferry service and sea route options along with road travel. But nothing has been done… this decision shows a specific agenda to weaken attachment to Karbala.”

According to an estimate, the number of people crossing the border from Pakistan this year is said to be between sixty and seventy thousand. Special arrangements were being made by the Iranian government this year. Iranian government officials and their working committees were seen working continuously on both the borders with Pakistan (Taftan, Remeidan) and from the borders to the Iraqi border.

Although the government has announced special PIA flights between August 8 and 23, with fares set at approximately $675 per person, critics argue the high cost makes it inaccessible for many. Religious and community leaders have also expressed frustration, urging the government to reverse the decision.

The government has further stated that from 2026 onward, a centralized pilgrim management policy will replace the current “Salar” model, requiring all pilgrims to travel only with registered tour organizers.