Pakistani cleric: Quran, Prophet’s progeny are cornerstone of Islamic Revolution

AhlulBayt News Agency: A grand seminar was organized in Qom yesterday in collaboration with Moassisa Tanzim-o-Nashr-e-Asar-e-Imam Khomeini (r.a.) and Jamia Rohaniyat Baltistan, Pakistan, whose theme was

“Arbaeen-e-Hussaini: Inqilabi Tehreekon Ki Tarbiyatgah, Imam Khomeini (r.a.) Ke Aashooraai Afkaar Ki Roshni Mein”.

The program began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, which was performed by Hujjatul Islam Hafiz Muhammad Ali, while Maulana Muhammad Hussain Zakari had the privilege of offering salutations to Imam Hussain (a.s.) and the duties of the moderator were performed by Maulana Muhammad Sajjad Shakeri (General Secretary of Jamia Rouhaniat Baltistan Pakistan).

In his introductory remarks, Maulana Muhammad Sajjad Shakeri thanked the participants, students and scholars and appreciated the services of Moassisa Tanzim-o-Nashr-e-Asar-e-Imam Khomeini (r.a.)

and its organizers. He discussed the deep connection between the Hussaini Movement and the Khomeini Movement in the light of Imam Khomeini’s thoughts.

He said that according to Imam Khomeini’s decree, the Hussaini Movement revived Islam and the real reason for the success of the Khomeini Revolution is to make the Hussaini Movement a model of action. Thus, the Khomeini Revolution is the reviver of the Hussaini Revolution and the Hussaini Revolution is the reviver of the pure Islam of Muhammad (a.s.).

Addressing the seminar, Houzah Professor Ayatollah Sheikh Ghulam Abbas Raisi said that the Quran is a collection of divine teachings, while the Sunnah is a collection of the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH); together, they present the entire ideology of Islam and the system of life that every Muslim must follow.

Drawing attention to the use of the term Itrat instead of Sunnah in Imam Khomeini’s will, he said that the Itrat are those holy beings from whom the correct and certain teachings of the Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH) are derived. Therefore, there is no contradiction between the Itrat and the Sunnah, rather the Itrat is a safe and secure path to reach the Sunnah.

Pointing to the contents of Imam Khomeini’s will, Ayatollah Raisi said that according to the Imam, the Quran and the Itrat have been so oppressed that the pen is unable to write.

He cited the ban on writing Hadith as a major example of oppression against the Quran, due to which the Ummah of the Prophet was deprived of the prophetic interpretation and explanation of the Quran.

Ayatollah Ghulam Abbas Raisi, while describing the great sacrifice of Imam Hussain (a.s.) in an important historical context, said that the Umayyads, by ignoring the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah, revived the era of ignorance and tried to impose the philosophy of Yazidism, against which Imam Hussain (a.s.) offered his blood sacrifice in Karbala.

He described the Quran and the progeny as an inseparable system, Imam Hussain’s (A.S) recitation of the Qur’an from the tip of the spear shows that if the head of the Ahlul Bayt is raised on a spear, the Qur’an too is elevated with it — on the very tip of the spear.

Referring to the words of Imam Sajjad (a.s.), he stated that God the Almighty has created the enemy of the Ahl al-Bayt as a fool.

This is why he wanted to send the wrong message to the nation by arresting the Ahl al-Bayt (a.s.) that even if the one who comes against Yazid is the Ahl al-Bayt (a.s.), he will not be spared.

Let alone the general ummah, the Ahl al-Bayt (a.s.) with their wisdom and patience conquered the courts and markets of Kufa and Syria, making Yazid’s folly clear to the world.

He highlighted the profound impact of Karbala and the Imam Hussein (a.s.) movement on the Islamic Revolution in Iran and said that the main reason for the success of the revolution was the mourning of Imam Hussein (a.s.). Imam Khomeini (r.a.) called Ashura the spirit and goal of the revolution.

He said that there is a deep and strong connection between Karbala and the Islamic Revolution, which not only made the revolution successful, but also gave it perseverance in all kinds of difficult situations.

Even after 46 years, the real reason for the success of the revolution and the steadfastness of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Hazrat Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, is this mourning and Ashura movement, thanks to which the Leader of the Revolution stands before the enemy without fear or hesitation and his morale has never been low.

At the end of the program, two exquisite books by Imam Khomeini were distributed to all the participants by Moassasa.

