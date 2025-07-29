Iran judiciary blames US for Zahedan terror attack

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s judiciary chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni Eje’i, has denounced the terrorist attack on a courthouse in Zahedan, blaming the United States for orchestrating the assault through its proxy agents.

Speaking on Monday, Eje’i said arrogant powers—especially the criminal US—are the source and origin of such terrorist incidents and expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims.

He added that America plays a central role in enabling Zionist crimes in Gaza and is responsible for widespread global atrocities.

Eje’i also instructed his deputy to take immediate measures to support the families of those killed in the Zahedan attack.

Six people lost their lives and twenty-two others were injured during the terrorist assault, while Iranian security forces neutralized three attackers.

Sistan and Baluchestan province, which borders Pakistan, has long suffered from repeated terrorist attacks targeting both civilians and security personnel.

Groups attacking southeastern and southwestern Iran are suspected to be connected to foreign intelligence agencies.

On October 26 last year, ten Iranian law enforcement officers were killed in a deadly attack in Gohar Kuh, Taftan County. Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility.

Commenting on Israel’s war on Gaza, Eje’i condemned the Zionist regime for its extreme brutality and stated that sponsors of its crimes will carry historical disgrace.

He criticized countries that maintain trade and financial ties with Israel despite its oppression and called out international institutions for their silence and failure to act.

/129