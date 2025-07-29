France strongly condemns Zahedan terrorist attack

AhlulBayt News Agency: The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs has vehemently denounced the terrorist attack in Zahedan, emphasizing Paris’s opposition to any act of terrorism against civilians.

According to French media outlets, the French Foreign Ministry’s statement condemned the terrorist attack that occurred on July 26 in the Iranian city of Zahedan.

The attack resulted in the martyrdom of several civilians, including a mother and child.

The statement further expressed condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.

Armed terrorists attacked on the provincial judiciary department in the city of Zahedan, the capital of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, southeast Iran. The attack left six individuals killed and at least 22 people injured.

After the incident, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, urged the U.N. Security Council to categorically condemn the terrorist attack in Zahedan and take a firm position against all forms of terrorism.

