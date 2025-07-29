Iran’s Judiciary Chief calls for stronger countermeasures against enemy psy-ops

AhlulBayt News Agency: During a session of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary on Monday, Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei emphasized the urgent need to counter psychological operations aimed at discrediting the Islamic Republic. He warned that adversaries are attempting to depict Iran’s system as dysfunctional by distorting realities and disseminating false narratives.

According to IRNA, Mohseni-Ejei stressed that such tactics can be neutralized by enhancing the volume and quality of services delivered to the public. He called on judicial institutions to act swiftly in supporting other branches, particularly the executive, to resolve people’s problems effectively.

Commending the resilience of the Iranian nation, he praised their steadfastness during the recent 12-day war of aggression launched on June 13 by the U.S. and Israel. “Our people’s unity and support throughout the imposed war have proven that they deserve the highest level of service,” he noted.

Reiterating the importance of coordinated communication, Mohseni-Ejei urged all judicial departments to fully cooperate with the Judiciary Media Center—especially concerning high-profile cases. He asserted that presenting information within legal frameworks can prevent hostile outlets from fabricating narratives and inciting public distrust.

The meeting also addressed the recent terrorist attack in Zahedan. The judiciary chief instructed the provincial Attorney General’s Office and Justice Department to exhaust all resources in identifying, prosecuting, and punishing those responsible. He further ordered appropriate support measures to be taken for the victims’ families.

