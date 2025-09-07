Iranian Judiciary Chief reaffirms commitment to sovereign dialogue, resistance against coercion

AhlulBayt News Agency: During a meeting in Tehran with Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim, leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement, Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran stands firmly for dialogue grounded in sovereignty and dignity, while categorically rejecting any form of coercion or bullying.

“We will not compromise our fundamental rights, which are also recognized under international law,” Mohseni-Ejei stated, underscoring Iran’s unwavering stance in the face of external pressure.

According to IRNA, he clarified that while Iran remains open to hearing differing perspectives—even from adversaries—it will not tolerate any attempts to impose foreign agendas or dictate terms. Dialogue, he stressed, must be free of coercion and rooted in mutual respect.

Reflecting on the recent conflict, Mohseni-Ejei reiterated that Iran has never initiated war and will never do so. However, he made clear that the country will not submit to hegemonic systems such as the United States or the Israeli regime, and will resist both “imposed war” and “imposed peace.”

He noted that Iran’s enemies had falsely assumed the nation would collapse during the 12-day war. Contrary to their expectations, Iran emerged more resilient and gained greater respect on the global stage.

“The Israeli regime has not faced such severe military setbacks since its inception,” he added, asserting that Iran’s success in the conflict was a victory not just for the Islamic Republic, but for Muslims and Islamic nations worldwide.

Turning to Iran-Iraq relations, Mohseni-Ejei highlighted the strong and enduring ties between the two countries. He warned, however, that recent regional developments reveal a concerted effort by hostile forces to undermine the growing influence of Islam and Muslim nations.

In response, Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim expressed gratitude for the solidarity shown by Muslims during Iran’s 12 days of sacred defense. He praised the depth of Iran-Iraq relations, noting that their connection goes beyond mere geography or diplomacy, and is rooted in shared history, culture, and mutual interests.

He also pointed to the potential for expanding trade and economic cooperation between the two nations, reinforcing the importance of unity and collaboration in the face of regional challenges.



