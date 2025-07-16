Imam Khamenei: Islamic Republic of Iran is well-equipped in both diplomatic and military fields

Imam Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, met with the head and top officials of the Judiciary Branch, along with chief justices from across the country this morning, July 16, 2025, in the Imam Khomeini (ra) Hussainiyah.

In this meeting, the Leader analyzed the Iranian nation’s tremendous achievement in the recent imposed war and highlighted the collapse of the aggressors’ calculations and schemes. Referring to the magnificent unity of the Iranian people across various political and ideological spectrums in defense of dear Iran, he emphasized: “Safeguarding this national unity is a responsibility upon all.”

Imam Khamenei stated: “The great act of the people in the 12-day war stemmed from national determination, resolve, and self-confidence. The very spirit of readiness to confront a power like America and its rabid dog — the Zionist regime — is immensely valuable.” The Leader of the Islamic Revolution stressed that both friends and foes must realize that the Iranian nation will never enter any arena as the weaker side. He continued: “We possess all the necessary tools — reasoning, and military capability alike. Therefore, whether in the field of diplomacy or the battlefield, whenever we step in, by God’s grace, we will enter with strength.”

He added: "Though we deem the Zionist regime a cancer and the US a criminal for backing it, we did not seek war. However, whenever the enemy attacked, our response was firm and crushing." Imam Khamenei cited the Zionist regime's appeal to the United States as clear evidence of the strength of Iran's retaliatory blow. He said: "If the Zionist regime had not been brought to its knees, if it were capable of defending itself, it wouldn't have run to the US for help. But it realized it could not stand against the Islamic Republic."

Regarding Iran’s reciprocal strike against American aggression, the Leader described it as “a highly sensitive and strategic blow.” He noted: “The target hit by Iran was one of America’s most critical centers in the region. When the media blackout is lifted, it will become evident what a heavy blow was struck. And indeed, an even greater blow could be delivered — against the US or others.”

Highlighting the emergence of a national phenomenon during the recent war, Imam Khamenei said this presence foiled the enemy’s plans. He explained: “The aggressors assumed that by targeting certain key individuals and centers in Iran, they would weaken the system. They planned to then unleash their dormant proxies — from hypocrites and monarchists to thugs — stirring unrest and dragging people into the streets to overthrow the Islamic system.” He continued: “In reality, the opposite of the enemy’s design unfolded. It became evident that many of the assumptions of some individuals in political fields and the like were also incorrect.”

The Leader emphasized that the mask had fallen from the face of the aggressor, and their hidden goals were exposed to the public. He said: “God nullified their plots and drew the people into the field in support of the government and the Islamic system. Contrary to the enemy’s expectations, they provided both financial and life support to the system.”

He considered the unity formed by individuals of varying religious influence and even opposing political leanings as a “tremendous national cohesion,” emphasizing the necessity of preserving this profound unity. The Leader of the Islamic Revoloution called on officials to continue their work with full vigor and spirit. Quoting the Quranic verse “Allah will surely help those who help Him,” he said: “All should know: God has guaranteed His support for the Iranian nation under the Islamic system and under the banner of the Quran and Islam. This nation will, without doubt, be victorious.”

In the latter part of his speech, the Leader underscored the necessity of legal action regarding the war crimes committed by the Zionist regime during the recent conflict. He stated: “The Judiciary must pursue the recent crimes seriously, with precision, and full awareness through both international and domestic courts, taking all aspects into account.”

At the beginning of the meeting, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Mohseni Ejei, Head of the Judiciary, presented a report on the Judiciary's recent performance.